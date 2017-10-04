

The weekend retreat in Middleburg, Va., that Jackie Kennedy designed as a bucolic horse-country escape from the bustle of Washington has sold for $2.85 million after four years on the market and multiple price drops, according to the Fauquier Times.

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy purchased the property in 1962 and called it Wexford, after the county in Ireland from which the Kennedy clan hails. They completed work on the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-story home in June 1963. JFK visited Wexford twice, in October and November 1963, before his assassination. Jackie Kennedy sold the estate the following year.

Wexford sits on 167 acres overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains and boasts a pool, a tennis court, a stable, a pond and a unique aspect you won’t find in other VIP properties — an underground bunker and Secret Service facilities, according to Forbes.

Initially listed for $11 million in 2013, the estate dropped in price and was temporarily delisted multiple times before finally selling on Sept. 22, 2017, to Thomas S. Price, a retired Virginia businessman who worked in the natural gas industry.

Price, who owns neighboring property, said he didn’t want to see Wexford’s land get developed. Although he’s unsure of exactly what his plans for the land are, Price said he’d like to open up the estate to wounded warriors to come and hunt or just relax.

