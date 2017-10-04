This week, after sending his love and support to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, former boy bander Lance Bass also expressed his anger.
Bass, who is gay, tweeted his frustration with the Food and Drug Administration’s continued ban on blood donation from men who have sex with men.
“How is it STILL illegal for gays to donate blood??!! I want to donate and I’m not allowed,” the former member of ‘N Sync wrote Monday night.
Federal law prohibits men who have sex with men from donating blood for 12 months after their last same-sex encounter. That year-long deferment is a revision of the previous lifetime ban, which had been in place from the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1982 until 2015.
On Wednesday, the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group, echoed Bass’s sentiments.
“The policy stigmatizes gay and bisexual men and simply cannot be justified in light of current scientific research and updated blood screening technology,” said David Stacy, HRC’s government affairs director. “HRC is committed to working towards an eventual outcome that both minimizes risk to the blood supply and treats gay and bisexual men with the respect they deserve,” Stacy added.
On its website, HRC lists ways that its more than 3 million members can help the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, including donating blood.
Bass, who married Michael Turchin in 2014, has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights since coming out on the cover of People magazine in 2006. The host of “90’s House,” an MTV series, is a member of the onePULSE Foundation’s board of trustees. That organization was created in the wake of the mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016. Bass hosted the star-studded Hollywood benefit that raised money for the victims of that attack.
Bass and Turchin visited the club one month after the tragedy there.
“It feels so real,” Bass said at the time. “When you see it on TV and you see all the tragedies happening, but when you’re here it definitely affects you. I didn’t expect to be so overwhelmed with emotion . . . you just feel it.”
