Tom Colicchio, right, lobbies on Capitol Hill alongside chef José Andrés in 2014. (Mark Noble)

Hey, isn’t that . . . celeb chef Tom Colicchio and a posse of fellow restaurateurs, having something of a busman’s holiday at Duke’s Grocery in Dupont on Tuesday night?

The “Top Chef” judge (in jeans and a blazer) and his crew ordered cocktails, wine and dinner, we’re told. The group was probably plotting their plan of attack for Wednesday’s lobbying on Capitol Hill on behalf of Colicchio’s nonprofit Food Policy Action, which is urging Congress not to cut the federal food stamp program.