

Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter chats with guests Matthew Mastroberti, left, and Tristan Justice. (Regnery Publishing)

For an aggrieved minority, the authors and fans celebrating the 70th anniversary of conservative publishing house Regnery on a posh rooftop party space Wednesday night seemed to have it pretty good.

The self-described “scrappy band of insurgents” took in the commanding view of the Washington skyline, complete with a sun-dappled Capitol dome and the Washington Monument rising in the distance — and hey, the swamp never looked so good! Waitresses passed trays of sparkling wine and crispy duck wontons. The bars were open, serving a gin-spiked cocktail inspired by the publisher’s patron saint (it’s a long story). Goat cheese wrapped in bacon? Why yes, the bell-ringers warning of the demise of democracy would have some.

The publisher’s best sellers and their acolytes were assembled — Ann Coulter gave a toast to the “most dangerous publisher in America,” and conservative lights in attendance included David Clarke, the cowboy-hat-wearing former sheriff; former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka; flamethrower David Horowitz; and Jeffrey Lord, the reliable Trump defender who was recently fired from CNN for tweeting a Nazi salute. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Pence, had done an early swing through the crowd. (Regnery is publishing a book written from the perspective of the family’s pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, with illustrations by the second lady and text by her daughter, Charlotte Pence.)

Surveying the scene — and the GOP majorities in the two branches of government whose headquarters were in sight from the vista the party overlooked — it was a wonder that there was reason to gripe (Coulter railed against the “Treason Times” and Breitbart editor Raheem Kasam slammed the New Yorker magazine and Congress: “What a job they are doing! I mean, what job are they doing?” he wondered.)

But from this perspective, life on the right side seemed pretty okay these days.



Regnery President Marji Ross toasts the company’s 70th anniversary. (Regnery Publishing)