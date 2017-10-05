For an aggrieved minority, the authors and fans celebrating the 70th anniversary of conservative publishing house Regnery on a posh rooftop party space Wednesday night seemed to have it pretty good.
The self-described “scrappy band of insurgents” took in the commanding view of the Washington skyline, complete with a sun-dappled Capitol dome and the Washington Monument rising in the distance — and hey, the swamp never looked so good! Waitresses passed trays of sparkling wine and crispy duck wontons. The bars were open, serving a gin-spiked cocktail inspired by the publisher’s patron saint (it’s a long story). Goat cheese wrapped in bacon? Why yes, the bell-ringers warning of the demise of democracy would have some.
The publisher’s best sellers and their acolytes were assembled — Ann Coulter gave a toast to the “most dangerous publisher in America,” and conservative lights in attendance included David Clarke, the cowboy-hat-wearing former sheriff; former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka; flamethrower David Horowitz; and Jeffrey Lord, the reliable Trump defender who was recently fired from CNN for tweeting a Nazi salute. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Pence, had done an early swing through the crowd. (Regnery is publishing a book written from the perspective of the family’s pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, with illustrations by the second lady and text by her daughter, Charlotte Pence.)
Surveying the scene — and the GOP majorities in the two branches of government whose headquarters were in sight from the vista the party overlooked — it was a wonder that there was reason to gripe (Coulter railed against the “Treason Times” and Breitbart editor Raheem Kasam slammed the New Yorker magazine and Congress: “What a job they are doing! I mean, what job are they doing?” he wondered.)
But from this perspective, life on the right side seemed pretty okay these days.