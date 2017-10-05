

Singer Marilyn Manson in London on Dec. 5, 2016. (Neil Hall/Reuters)

Marilyn Manson likes to make his political opinions known — sometimes.

The goth rocker, who voted for then-President Barack Obama in 2012, opted out of participating in this year’s election cycle. “I don’t find either candidate to my liking, so I choose to stand out of this one,” he told Rolling Stone last September.

Some speculated, though, that the shock rocker’s “Say10″ music video was a comment on last year’s election. (There’s a beheaded figure donning a power suit who could be a stand-in from Donald Trump). Manson, who released the clip on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, never publicly admitted that Trump was his muse — or target.

But despite not voting for Trump, there’s one thing Manson does like about POTUS. And that’s Trump Tower. And no, it’s not because he went there to hobnob with Manhattan’s elite. The reason is a bit more . . . well, Marilyn Manson-esque.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Manson described how Trump Tower once helped him hide from the police when there was a warrant out for his arrest.

“I do admire the fact that he created Trump Tower,” Manson said. “Because when I did an interview and it went wrong and I got arrested for putting a gun in the mouth of an editor of Spin, I hid from the law there.”

Hold on . . . what?

In 1998, Manson and his body guards allegedly assaulted Spin Magazine editor Craig Marks, who then filed a lawsuit, according to an article by MTV News. At the time, Manson reportedly threatened Marks because of a magazine cover dispute, saying: ‘I can kill you! I can kill your family! I can kill everyone you know.’ ”

According to Rolling Stone, the case was eventually settled out of court, and Manson was never arrested.