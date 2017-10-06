

Lindsay Lohan, attending the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2018 collection of Spanish label Devota and Lomba, during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid on Sept. 15. ( Fernando Villar/European Pressphoto Agency)

Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) might have scored a few laughs at a Wednesday committee hearing when he made a funny-for-the-Senate (hey, it’s a low bar, people!) comment.

Here’s the setup: The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee was questioning the former head of credit reporting company Equifax, which was hacked last month, leading to the releasing of users’ personal information. The company also won a no-bid government contract to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.

And now the punchline, courtesy of Kennedy: “You realize to many Americans right now, that looks like we’re giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the minibar.”

Ba-dum-bum!

Not laughing: Dinah and Michael Lohan, the forever helicoptering parents of the 31-year-old actress and fallen Disney princess, whose past addiction problems and rehab stints have been well documented. LiLo’s Dad “exclusively” tells website Gossip Cop that the couple is lawyering up with plans to sue the senator for slander. ““Dina and I are seeking legal counsel for Lindsay regarding the slanderous comments and unprofessional behavior of Senator John Kennedy (R-La.),” he told the site. “His comment and analogy was inappropriate, slanderous and unwarranted.”

We’re not lawyers, but such cases are difficult to prove — especially for someone who has been the punchline of a gazillion late-night comedians’ gags. A spokeswoman for the senator from Louisiana didn’t respond to our request for comment, but might we suggest a novel line of defense, in the form of a line uttered by Tina Fey’s character in the classic Lohan flick “Mean Girls”: “Sometimes older people make jokes, too.”