Hey, isn’t that … Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert relaxing ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Washington Wizards at Dupont Circle nightclub St. Yves?

The casually dressed duo sipped Courvoisier and seemed to be having a great time, per a spy. No sign of Thompson’s GF, Kloe Kardashian, who is reportedly expecting a baby with her NBA-playing beau (yep, according to her social-media feed, she was back home in L.A.).

Neither Thompson nor Shumpert played in the Sunday matchup — Shumpert had a sprained foot and Thompson was held out, along with many top players, for rest, and the Wizards bested the Cavs, 102-94.