

Mark Foster lead singer of Foster The People during the band’s performance on Sunday night at the All Things Go Fall Classic 2017. (Doug Van Sant)

Hey isn’t that . . . L.A. band Foster the People pre-gaming at the Dupont Circle Hotel before its big show on Sunday night?

The indie rock foursome were spotted at Bar Dupont just hours before they were set to close out the fourth annual All Things Go Fall Classic music festival at Union Market. The musicians (founding member Mark Foster, guitarist Sean Cimino, keyboardist Isom Innis, and drummer Mark Pontius) arrived at 7 p.m., grabbed a large table and dug into a feast of crab fritters, rib eye and butternut squash.

When they hit the stage later that night, Foster the People did not play its 2010 anti-gun hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” about a young person fantasizing about a mass shooting. At the Austin City Limits Music Festival earlier this month the band also didn’t play “Pumped Up Kicks,” choosing instead to perform John Lennon’s “Love” and dedicating it to those affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas.