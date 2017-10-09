

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Co., the company he co-founded. (Peter Foley/European Pressphoto Agency/EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein won’t be chatting with philanthropist and Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein on Nov. 2 in what was planned as the next installment of Rubenstein’s interview series, “Profiles in Creativity.”

The event — the third in the series — was scrapped days after a New York Times article chronicled allegations of sexual harassment made against the film producer. Weinstein was fired Sunday from the Weinstein Co., the company he co-founded.

The event first disappeared from the Kennedy Center’s website, and a spokeswoman later confirmed that it had been cancelled. She said ticket holders will receive a full refund and the chance to purchase the next event in the series before the general public.

Rubenstein’s interview series began in April with Rita Moreno, followed in June by a conversation with Bernadette Peters. The philanthropist and businessman also hosts a Bloomberg TV show that features conversations about leadership with top Wall Street and business executives.

This post has been updated.