

Meghan McCain seen at the Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party in 2014 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Brian Dowling/Invision/AP)

Whoopi Goldberg tried gamely Monday morning to gin up some sense of anticipation in announcing the newest co-host of the morning gabfest show “The View,” hyping the unnamed new personality as the cameras trained on an empty chair.

“The next chapter in ‘View’ history starts now . . . ” she began. And the new addition to the roundtable is . . . “a strong voice for young conservatives. . . . ” But Goldberg tipped her hand by also describing the big surprise as a woman who “has a little bit of maverick in her.”

So there was applause but few gasps as Meghan McCain, the conservative commentator and author who just left a co-host gig on Fox News’s “Outnumbered,” cheerily took the stage — and her place at the table. Also ruining the OMG quality of the moment were those reports last week that ID’ed her as a new addition to the lineup.

But the show kept up the premise, and the 32-year-old McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), promptly declared herself to be honored and gave a shout-out to Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a previous conservative member of “The View” clatch.

She also paid respect to Goldberg, a liberal voice with whom McCain is likely to clash on all manner of political matters, calling her the show’s “first lady” and praising her mentorship and support of young women. In addition to her “View” duties, McCain will also contribute to other ABC News shows, including “Good Morning America” and “This Week,” the network announced.

John McCain, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, offered an early good review. “We are very proud,” he tweeted.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled the name of former “View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck.