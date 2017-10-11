

Tyler Perry will portray Gen. Colin Powell in a film about Vice President Dick Cheney. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Madea goes to Washington.

Tyler Perry, the actor/producer/Oprah pal best known for his popular and profitable “Madea” movie franchise, just landed a surprising new role that doesn’t require a wig or a dress. Perry will play retired four-star Gen. Colin Powell in the as-yet-to-be titled Dick Cheney project, according to Deadline.

Co-starring alongside Christian Bale as Cheney and Steve Carell as Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, Perry, who has proven his movie mettle in non-Madea flicks such as “Gone Girl” and “Alex Cross,” will become the former secretary of state during the drama of the President George W. Bush years. The film, written and directed by comedy vet Adam McKay, is a story about American power, according to the screenwriter.

“A lot of crazy stuff happened during those eight years,” said McKay in a previous interview with Deadline, “and this is a vital puzzle piece in what got us to this moment with Donald Trump, with the world, as it is now, and Dick Cheney is at the center of it.”

Perhaps foreshadowing the news of his next big gig, Perry showed up on Monday in the White House briefing room — as Madea.

While promoting his current movie “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” Perry gave the audience a taste of what it would be like if the gun-toting grandma he plays became the Trump administration’s White House communications director.

When asked if she voted for Donald Trump, Perry as Madea pops off: “Hell, no. I didn’t vote for Trump. Only two black people voted for Trump. One was Ben Carson, and the other one is the man behind him at the rallies with the sign that says ‘Blacks for Trump.’ I’m not one of them. I voted for Hillary three times. Thank you very much.”