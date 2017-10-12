

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, shared a night out in Washington on Tuesday. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Hey isn’t that . . . Canada’s photogenic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, having date night in SEI in Penn Quarter?

Trudeau has had a busy few days in Washington. On Tuesday evening, he spoke at a dinner held for Fortune Magazine‘s Most Powerful Women Summit — and sat next to his new buddy, first daughter Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president. The next day, Trudeau headed to 1600 Pennylvania Ave. to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement with President Trump, who isn’t a fan of the trade deal.

Amid mounting tension surrounding the NAFTA negotiations, Trudeau told the Telegraph that the talks were “not easy.”

After a business trip like that, the 45-year-old world leader clearly needed a night off. He and Sophie, who spent time with first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday, arrived at the modern Asian restaurant just after 8 p.m. sans entourage or interruption. The couple wasn’t recognized and spent a quiet hour together noshing on truffle sashimi and pork buns.