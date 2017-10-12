

Then-President Barack Obama takes a swing at Vineyard Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 12, 2013. (Steven Senne/AP)

After the dust-up earlier this year over whether Barack Obama was welcome at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, the former president is now a card-carrying member of the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.

In May, Obama ponied up the 90-plus-year-old institution’s hefty $75,000 initiation fee, according to Washingtonian magazine. This new membership brings Obama’s local country club count to three. He is an honorary member at both the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md., and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va. He is responsible only for annual fees and not the initiation fee at either of those clubs.

Since leaving the White House in January, Obama — who played nearly 300 rounds of golf while in office, according to Golf Digest — has been spotted on greens across the country, from Rancho Mirage in California to, most recently, the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey.

Obama was last slated to tee up at Army Navy on Oct. 3, according to Washingtonian. On the fairways Obama could have easily run into Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also joined the Virginia club this summer.

One member described the former president as “polite and talkative.”