

Actress Mira Sorvino, center, with stage IV breast cancer patients and advocates Beth Fairchild, left, and Kelly Shanahan at the Stage IV Stampede “Die-in” on Oct. 13. (Sarah Polus)

Celeb: Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, best known for her ’90s roles as Linda Ash in “Mighty Aphrodite” and Romy White in the cult chick-flick “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

Cause: Increasing funding and raising awareness for stage IV breast cancer — also known as metastatic breast cancer, a form that has spread from the breast to other parts of the body.

“The majority of attention and money goes to pink ribbon causes which do not, by and large, search for a cure to metastatic breast cancer, which is the only kind of cancer that kills you,” Sorvino said. “And it kills 40,000 women a year.” About 2 to 7 percent of the federal cancer budget is allocated to metastatic breast cancer research, according to Sorvino.

Scene:

Stage IV breast cancer patients (men and women alike) and supporters marched down the Mall on Friday, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, before staging a “Die-in” on Capitol Hill. Sorvino spoke to the crowd in honor of her best friend, Champagne Joy, founder of the website Cancerland. Joy died of the disease in spring. The actress spoke through tears as she recalled lying in grass hand-in-hand with Joy at last year’s “die-in,” and how she plans to carry on her legacy as a champion for the cause. Event organizers rang a chime 113 times, to represent each of the people in the U.S. who die from the disease each day.

Sorvino, along other participants, then went to lobby representatives inside the Capitol.

Volunteers and supporters of METUP and METAvivor, nonprofits which focus on funding for Stage IV research, pushed for insurance reform, including protection from lifetime and annual caps.

Another concern: “That patients with preexisting conditions are not discriminated against,” said METUP’s Kelly Shanahan.

After successfully lobbying for a $2 million bump in NIH funding specifically for metastatic cancers last year, event participants asked lawmakers to increase the budget again this year.

“Patient voices are heard on Capitol Hill,” said Beth Fairchild, a stage IV patient and advocate.

Sound bite:

“We are pushing for the passage of laws. Executive orders, my a**. That’s not his right and he will be fought on those,” Sorvino said of President Trump and his attempts to deep-six Obamacare. Shanahan added, “The executive orders that have been signed in the last 48 hours will kill me. Plain and simple.”

Not all politicos are on their blacklist, however.

“We did find a lot of good will in those rooms that we visited.” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) met with Sorvino and fellow advocates Friday morning.