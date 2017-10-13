

Scott Disick attends Kith Sport fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Classic Car Club on September 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

Hey isn’t that … Scott Disick, snapping pics at the White House?

The reality TV star and baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian (the two are no longer together) did a little sightseeing following his appearance Thursday at the Pentagon City Mall’s new Sugar Factory, where he was accompanied by son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 5, and family friends.

Disick, who goes by the nickname “the Lord,” posted a photo on Instagram in front of POTUS’s abode captioned, “New crib alert #2020.”

New crib alert #2020 A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Would he actually run for elected office? “Probably not,” he said earlier, laughing.

As to whether pal Kanye West, aka Kim K’s rapper hubby, is serious about entering the 2020 race (he announced his intention to run during the 2015 VMAs), Disick said, “I have no idea.”

A spy tells us Disick and the kids also enjoyed a meal at celeb hot-spot Cafe Milano on Friday morning.