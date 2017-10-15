

Taylor Kitsch arrives at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures’ “John Carter” at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live Stadium 14 on Feb. 22, 2012. in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . actors Taylor Kitsch and Josh Brolin at the Redskins game on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers?

Kitsch is known for his role on “Friday Night Lights,” so it wasn’t a shock to see him on the gridiron — but at the game at FedEx Field, he was wearing a home-team burgundy-and-gold jersey, not Panthers’ blue. Brolin went dressier in a sport coat and button-down.

The pair are in town to promote their new firefighter-drama movie, “Only the Brave,” and their on-field moves were perfectly on-message: They honored local first responders.

Brolin’s visit to Washington apparently included a bit of sightseeing, as well. Earlier in the day, he posted a pic to Instagram of himself taken in a mirror at the White House, cheekily captioning it “‘No photos in the White House, please.’ ‘ . . . okay.’”

"No photos in the White House, please." "…okay." #citorats A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:38am PDT