

President Trump departs after dinner at Trump International Hotel in Washington on Oct. 14, 2017. (Ron Sachs/Pool/EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Another weekend, another presidential night out on the town — President Trump and his family ventured outside the confines of the White House on Saturday night, and their exotic destination was . . . the steakhouse in the hotel just down the street that bears their name.

The first couple (she in a black sleeveless dress and heels; he in his usual suit-and-tie combo) along with their son, Barron, apparently had another meal at BLT Steak, the establishment located in Trump International Hotel, per the pool report.

Nearly eight months after moving to Washington, it’s the only establishment the family has frequented. That’s most unlike the Obamas, who were known for exploring the city’s dining scene with gusto. And far more akin to former famously homebody-ish President George W. Bush, but at least he would occasionally pop out to a local Tex-Mex joint for an enchilada.

And it’s not as if there aren’t plenty of options, even for a reportedly unadventurous diner — we hear it’s harder these days to get random information to the president, but perhaps somebody could slip our colleague Tim Sietsema’s new dining guide into Trump’s daily pack of clips?