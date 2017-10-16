

Macklemore performs at the 9:30 Club during the official Women’s March on Washington after-party Jan. 21. (Russell Hirshon for the 9:30 Club)

Macklemore to Eminem: “Hold my beer.”

On Saturday, the Seattle rapper led a sold-out crowd in a feel-good musical tribute to Donald Trump. Not. The track, 2016’s “FDT (F— Donald Trump) Part 2,” has an f-bomb laden hook that’s aimed directly at the president.

According to a concertgoer, the Phoenix crowd held their middle fingers up while the Grammy winner performed the song, which includes the lyrics, “How ’bout we stop selling automatic guns, you got rich ’cause your daddy gave you automatic funds.”

Just last week, rapper Eminem released his own anti-Trump rant at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Who’s next?

Macklemore, who’s never been shy about mixing business with politics (we last saw him in the District at the official Women’s March on Washington), had a message of inclusion and acceptance for his fans on Saturday night, according to Fox News.

“We should be welcoming and encouraging everyone to live the American Dream,” Macklemore told the crowd after performing his 2012 hit “Same Love,” about same-sex relationships.