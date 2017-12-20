

Tom Hanks stars as Ben Bradlee in “The Post.” (Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox)

Trump’s White House is being shaded once again.

When the Hollywood Reporter asked Tom Hanks whether he would screen his new movie “The Post” at the White House if President Trump asked him to go, the actor followed in the footsteps of professional basketball player Stephen Curry, responding with a nay.

“I would probably vote not to go,” he told THR. “This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go.”

The Oscar winner plays Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee in the film, which depicts the newspaper’s 1971 struggle over whether to publish the Pentagon Papers, classified documents that revealed the truth behind the U.S. government’s progress in the Vietnam War.

Hanks’s rejection of the hypothetical invitation is not all that surprising, given he hasn’t stayed mum about his disdain for Trump in the past.

“I’m only knowing what I read in the newspapers and what have you, and it just seems like it’s one of the biggest cock-ups on the planet Earth, if you ask me,” Hanks said of the Trump presidency in October. Plus, he has already made it clear where his allegiance lies in a matchup of the Trump administration vs. the media. In a Dec. 2 interview with CNN, Hanks referred to Trump’s attacks on the media as “monkeying around with our Constitution.”