

Jodie Foster is no fracking fan. (Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Metaphor alert! Actress-director-producer Jodie Foster didn’t have to dig too deep to come up with a boogeyman with which to compare superhero movies, which she thinks are a destructive force. In a recent interview, the “Silence of the Lambs” star likened the over-the-top film genre to another no-go for intellectual Hollywood types.

“Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking,” she said told the British Radio Times magazine (per the Daily Mail). “You get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.”

Both forces are on the march, though, with plenty of capes-and-superpower flicks set for release this year and with the Trump administration rolling back regulations on hydraulic fracking, during which water is blasted to peel away enormous chunks of rock layers to get to the oil or natural gas within (enviros, natch, aren’t fans).

And Foster imagines the scourge of superhero movies spreading internationally. “It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world,” she said.

Her words drew plenty of criticism, mostly from superhero movie fans.

You are not supposed to mold the viewing habits of your audience, Jodie, you are supposed to cater to them. The arrogance and elitism on display in this interview is astounding. Jodie Foster slams superhero movies as cinematic fracking https://t.co/X4UwzPIQXd via @DailyMailCeleb — John Chronister (@Smogdood) January 1, 2018

A few commentators also rushed to the defense of the energy-mining process, too.

Jodi Foster thinks superhero movies are technical marvels that generate abundance, jobs/growth & geopolitical stability? https://t.co/C6ruKgzSMz — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 31, 2017