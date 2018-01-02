Despite not being Ivanka, Tiffany Trump still somehow manages to make a headline or two on her own. Case in point: President Trump’s daughter No. 2 partied with Playboy on New Year’s Eve — NBD for any other 24-year-old without her famous last name.

After spending the holidays with the Trump clan at their “winter White House” in Palm Beach, Fla., Tiffany jetted to Los Angeles for a different kind of celebration, according to Page Six. So while the first family rang in 2018 with a shiny, if not staid, red-carpet affair at Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany said goodbye to 2017 with the La La Land elite at Playboy’s annual party, which was hosted by 26-year-old Cooper Hefner, the young heir to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Enterprises.

Although Tiffany, an avid Instagrammer and former member of the Snap Pack, abstained from posting any pics of herself at the party, the first daughter was captured via social media by a number of fellow revelers. The Georgetown law student was dressed particularly on brand for the Culver Hotel bash, clad in a silver sequined mini dress and sky high heels. Tiffany appeared to stick with the VVIPs, including Hefner and his fiancee, British actress Scarlett Byrne.

Fun fact: The Trumps and Playboy have an interesting backstory. According to the biography “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success,” the magazine reportedly offered Trump’s mistress-turned-second wife, Marla Maples (Tiffany’s mom), $2 million to pose nude as a centerfold. Maples turned down the offer, saying at the time, “I’m thankful for my body, but I didn’t want to exploit it. How would I ever be taken seriously?”

Apparently Sunday night’s soiree provided no such moral quagmires for Tiffany. Sure, there were plenty of bunnies in the crowd, but Playboy’s last party of 2017 seemed a far cry from the debauched blowouts the elder Hefner presided over at the legendary mansion. The year-end affair appeared to be more black tie than bacchanal.

Meanwhile, back at Mar-a-Lago, the rest of the Trumps — including the president and first lady; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and the couple’s two oldest children; Eric and Lara Trump; and Don Jr. and his eldest son, Don III — toasted the New Year at the resort’s $600-per-person annual black-tie gala in the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.