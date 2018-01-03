

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Kalorama home. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

It seems Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to put down roots in Washington — the couple has recently been touring homes for sale, people familiar with the search say.

Javanka, both White House advisers in addition to being the son-in-law and daughter of the president, respectively, rent a six-bedroom home in the swanky Kalorama neighborhood — a spot they settled into last year after leaving Manhattan for Washington following President Trump’s election. The location has its upside: loads of charm, plus it’s close to their synagogue, TheShul of the Nation’s Capital, meaning the couple and their three children have a short walk on Sabbath days, when the observant family eschews transportation.

Downsides? The house is very close to two streets, making it highly visible. Even though Secret Service has cut off access to sidewalks bordering the property, paparazzi have frequently snapped comings and goings of the family and guests to their parties. The exposed locale also has attracted protesters, including one group that threw a “queer dance party for climate justice” on their street in April.

The Washington Post's Kathy Orton held a Facebook Live walking tour of the Kalorama neighborhood, one of the most expensive, exclusive areas in D.C. (The Washington Post)

“They are looking for something more private,” said one person familiar with the couple’s house hunt. We’re told they’ve visited at least one property in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood, another ritzy area a little north of their current nabe. Many homes there are more secluded (some even have proper driveways!), making it a more desirable spot for folks who don’t want their every move public.

If they do decamp, some Kalorama residents won’t be too sad to see moving trucks pull up — the power couple’s security detail hasn’t exactly been a popular addition. The Secret Service curtailed parking in an already tough-to-find-a-spot neighborhood. Some neighbors complained about the ruckus agents made. Even portable toilets temporarily installed outside the house rankled nearby residents.

Much has been made about how their rental made Javanka the neighbors of former president Barack Obama and his family, who occupy a home a few blocks away. But if the couple does wind up in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, they’ll be within sugar-borrowing distance of another of Ivanka’s father’s sworn enemies: Former presidential rival Hillary Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, own a home there.