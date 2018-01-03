

Actress Meryl Streep speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, on July 26, 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Meryl Streep might not want to hold her breath.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Oscar winner, who has been criticized for not speaking up more about the tsunami of sexual harassment allegations overwhelming Hollywood, said other voices matter more, specifically those coming from the White House.

“I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump,” Streep said. “I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

Streep, who stars as legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in “The Post,” plans to wear black on the red carpet this awards season in protest and solidarity with women who have been victims of sexual harassment. Actress Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse embattled producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, criticized Streep, effectively calling her a hypocrite. Streep responded to McGowan in a lengthy statement, saying in part that they both were “standing in defiance of the same implacable foe.”

Calling out the first lady and the first daughter isn’t surprising for Streep, who gave a fiery speech during last year’s Golden Globes ceremony that pointed directly at President Trump.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” Streep said, referring to Trump’s behavior on the campaign trail. “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

During her first year as first lady, Melania Trump has rarely spoken publicly and has never commented specifically on the #MeToo Movement centered around calling out pervasive sexual harassment. But in September, the first lady did deliver a speech at a United Nations luncheon that condemned bullying, an issue in which she has expressed interest.

“By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they will inherit,” Trump said. “We need to remember that they are always watching and listening . . . As adults we are not merely responsible. We are accountable.”