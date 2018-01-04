

Ellen DeGeneres laughs during an October 2016 taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Should someone tell Eric Trump that Internet conspiracy cabals are so 2017? Wait, Ellen DeGeneres already did.

In a video preview from Thursday’s show, the affable talk show queen responded to Trump’s suggestion, via Twitter of course, that the comedian was a member of “the deep state,” an alleged group of liberal puppet masters yanking political strings.

“So, I have some questions: First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah?” asked DeGeneres, who pledged in November to donate funds to a wildlife nonprofit in response to President Trump’s questioning of whether to allow elephant hunting trophies.

“Second, what is ‘deep state’? Is it near Dollywood? ’Cause I’m in, if it is,” she continued.

DeGeneres, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and whose show was a regular pit stop for former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, added that Trump’s claim was “the craziest thing I’ve seen all week.” She then poked even more fun at the president’s second son.

“I just wanna say, Eric, I am honored that you think that I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” the talk show host said, before pointedly denying being a “deep state” member — because that had to be said for the record, apparently.

But why isn’t the Queen of Kind in on the latest political plot twist? She just doesn’t have that kind of time.

“I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. On Wednesday, Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch,” DeGeneres joked.