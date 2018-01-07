

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Hey, isn’t that . . . f irst daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner dining at Momofuku in Washington on Saturday night?

The power couple, both top White House advisers, were with two other couples, per a spy. It wasn’t exactly an under-the-radar appearance: After several diners seemed to be taking selfies with Javanka in the backdrop, the couple traded places with two other people in their party to get out of the cameras’ lines of sight, we’re told. And someone at a nearby table cracked a joke about President Trump’s Saturday morning tweet about being a “stable genius” that was loud enough for his daughter and son-in-law to hear, says the witness.