

Garrison Keillor, creator and former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” talks at his office on July 26, 2017. (Jeff Baenen/AP)

Public radio icon Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio after a co-worker accused him of inappropriate behavior, will not appear in the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall on May 11, the arts center said Monday.

Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds for the Keillor concert, according to an arts center spokeswoman. Tickets for “an evening of storytelling” in the Concert Hall were selling for $25 to $99, according to the Kennedy Center website.

In October, the Kennedy Center canceled a planned November conversation between chairman David Rubenstein and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after published reports of allegations against the movie mogul.

Keillor was the creator and longtime host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” producer of “The Writer’s Almanac” and author of “Lake Wobegon Days.” After allegations were made against him, Minnesota Public Radio announced that the station and American Public Media would no longer distribute “The Writer’s Almanac.” “A Prairie Home Companion,” now hosted by Chris Thile, was renamed to “Live From Here.”