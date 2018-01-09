

Oprah Winfrey at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. (Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC)

Did you hear the news that Oprah — the Oprah — might run for president? Of course you heard. The aliens heard.

After her rousing Golden Globes stump — er, acceptance — speech, chants of “Oprah for president!” have yet to reach their fever pitch. Forty-eight hours and countless tweets later, the country is still in “could this really happen?” fantasy mode. And that’s even after Oprah’s bestie, Gayle King, tried to douse the rumors with water on Tuesday.

“No, I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed. I don’t,” King said definitively on her show “CBS This Morning,” before then slightly (and perhaps infuriatingly) walking the statement back. “I do think this though, guys. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea.”

So Oprah’s position (that she definitely without a doubt will not run for president of these United States) has not changed, but then again the media mogul is “intrigued.” Hmmm.

King also made sure to mention that Oprah’s imaginary campaign was already fielding résumés. “There are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, who want to quit their jobs and campaign for her,” King said.

Really? What people?

If we had to guess — and isn’t that what everyone is doing at this point? — the bench is probably pretty deep. Heading up a campaign, even one that doesn’t triumphantly run right into the White House, can make an unassuming wonk a household name. Just ask Donna Brazile, James Carville, David Axelrod and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Some names that probably got tossed around Oprah’s perfectly appointed Montecito war room? CNN contributor Symone Sanders, who served as national press secretary for Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders, has the experience and the millennial appeal. Same goes for fellow CNN roundtabler Angela Rye, a veteran of the Hill and the queen of the cable comeback. And what’s former “Today” show co-host and would-be daytime talker Tamron Hall really up to these days? Another big get could be Alyssa Mastromonaco, currently at A&E Networks and formerly of the Obama White House.

All the names being tossed in the ring would most likely be vetted by King herself, who has served as Winfrey’s reality check and human translator for decades. So if the former talk show queen ever did decide to run, King would undoubtedly be the first to help.