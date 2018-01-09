

President Trump says he isn’t worried about a challenge by Oprah Winfrey. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

It might be all that anyone seems to be able to talk about, but President Trump doesn’t seem to be too worried about a potential challenge in 2020 from Oprah Winfrey.

Asked about a potential presidential campaign by the talk-show host turned media mogul — the possibility of which has been much-buzzed about after Winfrey’s politically tinged speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards — Trump on Tuesday issued the verbal equivalent of a yawn. “I’ll beat Oprah,” he said.

President Trump to @JonKarl on if he could beat Oprah: “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well…I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.” https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/upeLhBw6ZD — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

“Oprah will be lots of fun,” he told reporters, per the White House pool report.

True to form, Trump then made the line of questioning All About Him. “I did one of her last shows,” he said. “I like Oprah.”

But all of this is likely to come to nothing, according to the commander in chief — Trump doesn’t seem to think he’ll actually face off against another celebrity-turned-politician like him: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Sooo . . . challenge issued?