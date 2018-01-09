

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Nothing to see here . . . Actress Tessa Thompson on Tuesday morning sought to put out a fire by backing down on her earlier criticism that “Girls” creator Lena Dunham was a Janie-come-lately to the Time’s Up movement.

Here’s the anatomy of the short-lived controversy: Thompson posted an Instagram picture Sunday of a group of actresses and other high-profile women gathered in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which is aimed at combating sexual harassment in Hollywood and other industries. One commenter questioned why Dunham appeared among the likes of other Time’s Up supporters such as Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King. Dunham, the commenter said, was “part of the problem” — referring to when Dunham came to the defense of Murray Miller, a “Girls” writer accused of sexual assault.

[Hollywood women launch anti-harassment campaign aimed at helping blue-collar workers, too]

Thompson responded with a dig at Dunham that downplayed her involvement. “Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months,” the “Thor: Ragnarok” actress wrote. “We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all . . . I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed.”

Dunham responded to the critique with this statement to IndieWire: “I was honored to be invited to the meeting by a close friend and to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months. For highly personal reasons, I’ve been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful. I’ve worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor.”

And now the pair seems to have patched things up. The Instagram post was deleted, and Thompson took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to downplay the spat and show solidarity within the movement. “I sometimes lack finesse in navigating social media,” she wrote in a statement. “Hard to discuss issues with nuance there. A response I made to comments on an Instagram post became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any.”

“I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance,” she continued. “We have spoken and she knows my heart.”

Thompson also said she was sorry the public exchange had distracted anyone from the Times’s Up message. “I regret that my words were misinterpreted to distract from the most important thing: The Time’s Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small,” she wrote. “It doesn’t belong to any one. It is for us all.”