First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump set off is-she-or-isn’t-she speculation Wednesday morning when she posted a birthday tribute to her husband Jared Kushner, accompanied by a pic of them in which she is cradling a baby bump.

“Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here’s to you!,” she wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji and the hashtag “#Throwback.”

The hashtag clearly shows it was an old picture from when she was pregnant with one of the couple’s three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. But was it a sweet way to announce that the couple was expecting again? After all, Ivanka carefully curates her social media feed to project exactly the image she chooses.

But there’s no need to shop for designer onesies, folks — a person familiar with the couple says there’s no Kushner-Trump Baby No. 4 on the way.