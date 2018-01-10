Hey, isn’t that . . . rapper-designer-reality TV star Kanye West, touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday?

Yeezy (dressed in stylish-tourist mode in a dark hoodie) took in the exhibits alongside his dad, Ray West, and daughter, North. Museum director Lonnie Bunch greeted the party before they went on a tour, a spokeswoman for the museum tells us.

No word on whether there’s any other business that brings the high-profile fam to Washington — or whether West is planning to meet again with President Trump. Recall that West made headlines (that’s another one of his talents) last year when he visited the president-elect at Trump Tower, during which the two “discussed life,” according to Trump.