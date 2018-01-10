

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin in 2013. (Kathy Willens/AP)

This post has been updated.

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner’s divorce can be called a lot of things: “Messy” comes to mind, and definitely “sordid.” One thing it can’t be labeled now? Public.

The couple withdrew the proceeding from the New York court where it was being heard, the New York Post reported Wednesday. But hold your horses — the legal maneuver didn’t mean those two crazy kids are patching things up. Abedin, a top aide to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and Weiner, the former congressman and New York mayoral candidate now serving jail time for sexting a minor, were just seeking to keep the details of their split under wraps.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Abedin’s attorney said it’s for the sake of their 6-year-old son. “In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to finalize their divorce swiftly and privately,” lawyer Charles Miller said.

Privacy would certainly be a change for the couple’s tumultuous and much-scrutinized marriage, which Abedin sought to end after her husband’s sexting scandals, which cost him his promising political career — and, maybe, cost her boss the presidency. (The feds’ examination of Weiner’s laptop led them to emails from Abedin, ultimately prompting the FBI to reopen a probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server, all in the waning days of the campaign.)