

Former Maryland lieutenant governor Michael Steele. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

If Oprah Winfrey does decide to challenge President Trump in 2020, she’ll clearly have no shortage of help. For starters, her dear pals, former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, have some pretty deep contact lists. And people are apparently already clamoring to be her campaign manager, according to her bestie, CBS’s Gayle King.

Now, she’s got another volunteer, this one a bit unexpected — asked by a TMZ paparazzi whether he’d work for a potential Oprah 2020 campaign, former Republican National Committee honcho Michael Steele responded with a message to Oprah herself: “Call me!” he told the TMZ camera, miming lifting a phone handset to his ear.

Steele, who’s no fan of the current commander in chief, had lots of advice for Oprah, like getting to know exactly what the presidency entails and learning how to bridge political differences.

While there’s been loads of enthusiasm from some quarters following Oprah’s fiery Golden Globes speech on Sunday night, we’ve heard a few notes of caution, too. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who’s also considered a possible 2020 candidate, praised the speech in a CNN interview but said “I don’t know” if America wants another celebrity billionaire president.

And actor/singer/filmmaker Seth Macfarlane expressed reservations about celebrities invading politics. “The idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian,” he tweeted this week. “We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity.”