Omarosa Manigault Newman, whose exit from the White House made headlines last month, might be gone but definitely hasn’t been forgotten.

On Monday night, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson got in a dig directed at the former White House staffer during the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards.

“Even Taylor Swift and Kanye West agree they hate Omarosa,” joked Anderson, the star-studded evening’s host, during an opening monologue that included both political punchlines and pop culture digs. This marks the second time that Anderson, who is a friend of Omarosa’s — according to Omarosa — has made a joke at the former reality-show villain’s expense.

Back in September, while hosting the Congressional Black Caucus’s annual gala, Anderson fired off a one-liner about the one-named diva.

“I heard Omarosa had some trouble getting in at the door,” said Anderson, the star of ABC’s “Blackish. “No one cares.” Ba dum bum. Even though Omarosa, then the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, was actually in the house that night, that didn’t stop the gathered crowd from guffawing.

No word on how the former “Apprentice” star and White House staffer took Anderson’s latest jab. Not much has been heard from Omarosa since her dramatic made-for-TV exit from 1600 Penn. in December. After giving “Good Morning America” the exclusive post-mortem on her resignation, the ordained minister and reality-TV alum has remained practically mum on social media.

