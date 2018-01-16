

Greg Mathis arrives at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Well, that’s one less reality star in Washington.

Judge Greg Mathis, whom you might recognize from his long-running courtroom series “Judge Mathis,” has decided against a life in Congress — for now.

The 57-year-old native of Detroit said he had been asked to throw his hat in the ring for the seat left vacant by former Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the Detroit News.

“The fact is, we have strong elected leaders in Detroit,” Mathis said in a statement to the newspaper. “I have faith that the voters in the 13th Congressional District will elect a leader that is committed to giving our citizens the tools they need to succeed. That they will elect someone committed to fighting for equal economic opportunity for all.”

But Mathis, who presides over small claims cases on the small screen, did leave the door open for a congressional run. He told the paper that he couldn’t “fully rule out a future in public service.”

Known for his straight-no-chaser pronouncements from the bench, Mathis has 19 seasons of his show, “Judge Mathis,” under his robe.