

Tiffany Trump waits for her father, President Trump, as they arrive at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Dec. 22. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

As a 24-year-old law student, first daughter Tiffany Trump is a little old to play the role of flower girl in a traditional wedding ceremony.

But basically nothing about the nuptials that the younger daughter of President Trump participated in over the weekend could be considered typical. The venue was just the start: Tiffany Trump’s pals, Quentin Esme Brown and Peter Cary Peterson, a former star of the short-lived rich-kid Bravo series “NYC Prep,” said their I do’s in A Little White Wedding Chapel, the site of many a celebrity quickie marriage, including those of Pamela Anderson, Frank Sinatra and Britney Spears.

But the pairing itself is even less conventional: Brown and Peterson are apparently besties, but not lovers (in a rambling Instagram post, Brown explained that they’d been talking about getting married for more than 10 years, although they are not sleeping together). Per social media evidence, the first daughter participated in the ceremony by tossing petals out of what looked to be a blue bag from Tiffany & Co., the jewelry store that’s her namesake.

The law student’s weekend also included plenty more Sin City celebrating, including toasting the birthday of Andrew Warren, her longtime friend known for his over-the-top social media feed that earned him a place as one of the hard-partying “Rich Kids of Instagram.”