

Rene (Kristine Nielsen), left, and her niece Mae (Eliza Huberth) find cause for great celebration in Theresa Rebeck’s “The Way of the World.” (Teresa Wood)

Late-night comics aren’t the only ones capable of mining President Trump’s words and actions for laughs. The vulgar remark attributed to Trump about the countries of origin of some immigrants, reportedly made in a private meeting last week with lawmakers, quickly found its way into an unlikely venue: a performance at the Folger Theatre in the District.

In “The Way of the World,” a modern-day adaptation of the Restoration-era comedy, a wealthy young woman who wants to give away her money proposes going to Haiti to donate it — an idea that shocks her aunt. In Saturday night’s performance, Kristine Nielsen, the actress playing the horrified aunt, had a little fun with her line reacting to her niece’s plan.

“Haiti is a sh . . . sh . . . ” Nielsen said, drawing laughs from audience members, who no doubt expected her to finish the sentence with the vulgar word Trump had used. “Shambles,” she finally spat out, getting an even bigger response from the crowd.

A representative for the theater said writer-director Theresa Rebeck came up with the on-the-fly rewrite.

So Trump might not be a yuge supporter of the arts — but, hey, at least he’s fodder for them.