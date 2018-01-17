

Oprah Winfrey could struggle in a Democratic primary, according to a new poll. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

President Trump seemed confident he could trounce Oprah Winfrey in 2020, if the TV host-turned-media mogul were to drop her designer hat into the political ring. But a new poll suggests otherwise: Oprah would beat Trump by 40 percent to 38 percent, according to the data collected by the Morning Consult and Politico.

Not that she should start measuring those Oval Office drapes just yet (but who are we kidding? That would be Nate Berkus’s job!): Her lead is within the poll’s plus or minus 2-point margin of error.

The poll also shows that Oprah could struggle in a Democratic primary — among Dem voters, former Veep Joe Biden would best her by 54 percent to 31 percent and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) by 46 percent to 37 percent. (She would clobber New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand 44 percent to 23 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 39 percent to 35 percent.)

Despite the poll being conducted in the days after Oprah’s Golden Globes speech — which had just about everyone hyperventilating as they scurried to scoop up Oprah-for-prez URLs — it appears that there just isn’t a ton of enthusiasm for her political future. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said she shouldn’t run, compared to 24 percent who said she should and 17 perfect who didn’t know or had no opinion.

Not exactly the “aha!” moment the #Oprah2020 movement was looking for.