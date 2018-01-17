

Angela Rye attends the premiere of Showtime’s “The Chi” on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Get ready for the perfect blend of “Lemonade” and political tea-spilling: Angela Rye, the Beyoncé-quoting cable news commentator, is set to headline her own special series on BET.

Rye, a fixture on CNN, will host and executive-produce a slate of news specials — each covering a different topic — tentatively titled “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” according to BET. The website Blavity first reported on Rye’s new gig.

“Working with BET always provides a reminder of why I began to do this work,” Rye said in a statement provided to The Post. “It is essential that we have platforms where we can discuss our politics, our challenges, and our culture through our respective lenses. The upcoming special will provide a glimpse of what’s to come with our partnership.”

Rye’s specific brand of commentary — political expertise mixed with unfiltered eye rolls and razor-sharp comebacks — has made the veteran Hill staffer a frequent hero on social media. She burst out laughing when news of Omarosa Manigault’s firing from the White House hit the chyron. “Shut down,” “check” and “clapback” usually accompany her name in “did she really just say that?” headlines. So expect that same level of bluntness when Rye’s new offering premieres on Jan. 31, the day after President Trump’s first State of the Union address.