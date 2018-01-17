

A woman holds a copy of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by author Michael Wolff. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Let the armchair casting begin! “Fire and Fury,” journalist Michael Wolff’s bombshell of a book about dysfunction inside the Trump administration, might be heading to the small screen — production company Endeavor Content bought the TV and film rights and plans to turn the bestseller into a TV series.

The deal was said to be worth “in the seven-figure range,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, with Wolff taking on the role of executive producer.

No guarantee that an episode will actually air: Endeavor will be shopping the project around, but no network is attached (that’s industry-speak for involved) as of yet.

So here’s an opening salvo in the casting: Alec Baldwin as Trump (duh); “Arrested Development” actor Will Arnett simply MUST play Donald Trump Jr.; and we know comedian/Trump antagonist Rosie O’Donnell is game to play Steve Bannon …