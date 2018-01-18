

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles in 2005. (Chris Carlson/AP)

In other “B-list celebrities who’ve decided against running for public office” news, Hulk Hogan (born Terry Bollea) just added his name to the “no” column — for now.

In an interview with TMZ, the 64-year-old former WWE champ said that despite being constantly hounded to run, it’s a “flat-out no” from him.

“Brother, I don’t want to run, okay,” Hogan told TMZ founder Harvey Levin in an interview posted Thursday. Earlier this week, former Trump adviser Roger Stone mentioned Hogan as a potential Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Florida, the retired wrestler’s home state.

Then came the backtracking. Sure, Hogan has thought about it. Actually, “people” have been blowing up the Hulkster’s phone and driving him crazy, okay? They want him to run for anything — governor, mayor, the Senate. Still, he’s not having it.

“At the end of the day, I’m just so confused because it’s like watching the politicians — the Democrats and the Republicans — it’s like nobody wants to work together,” said Hogan, who was banished from World Wresting Entertainment in 2015 after audio was released in which he could be heard using racial slurs to describe a man his daughter was dating at the time.

“It’s like a wrestling match,” he added, “with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture. The Republicans and Democrats act like they hate each other and they don’t want to do anything except create chaos. So I really don’t want to be any part of that.”

Of course, there’s a “but” coming.

In the land of What If, Hogan, who supported Barack Obama in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, said he’d run as a Republican. And, although it’s a firm no — again, for now — the political successes of his fellow small-screen alums have made the whole enterprise appear less than far-fetched.

“After seeing, you know, Donald Trump’s fan base and watching what Jesse Ventura did, you know — in the state of Florida . . . I got a feeling it wouldn’t be that hard,” Hogan said.