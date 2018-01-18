

Michelle and Barack Obama arrive at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Oct. 31, 2017. (Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, celebrating the former FLOTUS’s birthday at the uber-hip A Rake’s Progress in the Line hotel in Adams Morgan?

Just another way the Obamas are cooler than we are: The eatery, the latest from chef Spike Gjerde of Baltimore’s Woodberry Kitchen fame, is one of the most anticipated new additions to the Washington dining scene, and it’s not even open to the public yet. The website says only that it will be “accepting reservations soon.”

So the Obamas slipped in and out mostly unnoticed, but a spy on the scene confirmed that the former first couple was in the house. Looks like Michelle Obama had a pretty great birthday — earlier in the day, she Instagrammed a photo of flowers and a handwritten card from her husband waiting on her office desk that morning. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old,” she wrote. “And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you.”