

Actresses Eva Longoria, left, Constance Wu and Natalie Portman speak during the Women’s March Los Angeles 2018 on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . a whole bunch of female celebrities joining in rallies for women’s rights across the country on Saturday? In Los Angeles, actresses Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Scarlett Johansson addressed the sign-waving crowd. Actresses Jane Fonda and Tessa Thompson, lawyer Gloria Allred, and rapper Common joined in on the action at a rally during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Marchers in New York included actresses Amy Schumer, Edie Falco and Anna Paquin. In Washington rally’s bold-facers were more political than Hollywood, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

The protests marked the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and the subsequent women’s marches, with ralliers calling for attention to sexual abuse and harassment, more women to run for political office and reproductive rights.

Powerful words from @violadavis Whenever this woman speaks , I stop and listen … #WomensMarch2018 https://t.co/MhUOdcsiLz — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 21, 2018