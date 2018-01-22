

Tourists stand by the U.S. Capitol during the third day of a government shutdown in Washington on Jan. 22. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are struggling to find common ground that could end the government shutdown. Here’s one starting point: Both parties run on carbs (which means they’re just like us, really).

Downtown Italian eatery Carmine’s is catering lunch on the Hill for Democratic lawmakers Monday, we’re told. The menu includes lasagna, meatballs, eggplant parm and enough garlic bread to feed an army — or at least the chamber’s minority.

But wait . . . House Republicans only last week chowed down on a Carmine’s meal (the restaurant catered a caucus dinner on Tuesday night) that was similarly garlicky and carb-tastic. So that’s a starchy starting point, maybe?