

Kid Rock donated to a voter registration group. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Kid Rock’s Senate campaign turned out to be fake — and now, we learn so were some of his campaign promises (and we are shocked, shocked!). The Detroit musician spent several months last year teasing a possible run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) before revealing it was all just a marketing stunt.

At the time, he promised to create a voter-registration nonprofit funded by the proceeds of selling his campaign swag. According to the Detroit News, Kid Rock (born Robert Ritchie) never got around to setting up such an organization and instead gave away $122,000 to a voter-registration group affiliated with the College Republicans.

At the time, Kid Rock was unapologetic about using his maybe-political bid to sell merch. “I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bulls‑‑‑ about it),” he wrote on his blog.