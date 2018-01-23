

President Trump makes a toast during a dinner reception for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting on Feb. 26, at the White House. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Forget McDonald’s cheeseburgers for this soiree: It seems President Trump will honor French President Emmanuel Macron at the first state dinner of his administration. Such a formal ‘do is traditionally one of the highlights of an official state visit, and Macron will be invited for the inaugural one of the Trump administration, per CNN.

There’d been much speculation about whether Trump would host any state dinners — he didn’t seem eager to throw one, as the only president in nearly a century not to host a state dinner in his first year in office. And he’s on the record as being skeptical, once declaring that China and other countries “that rip us off” should be treated instead to a round of hamburgers around a conference table instead of the black-tie/white tablecloth affair that is a typical state dinner.

But, it seems we’ll soon be saying “bonjour” to a well-dressed coterie of Francophiles.

The United States last hosted a state dinner for the country’s leader in 2014, when President Barack Obama welcomed François Hollande for a lavish party attended by members of Congress, business executives and a smattering of Hollywood types.

We’ll be looking to see how the Trumps entertain formally at the White House in the grandest of grand events. No doubt they will bring in party-planning reinforcements, as previous administrations have, to help. Might we see event-planner-to-the-stars Preston Bailey, who coordinated the Trumps’ nuptials and also those of first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump? Bailey once told an interviewer that his “ultimate dream” would be to design a state dinner.