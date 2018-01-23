

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It’s rare to find a Hollywood celeb who openly supports Trump — a fact not lost on Suzanne Somers.

The former “Three’s Company” actress expressed her feelings of admiration for POTUS — and on the backlash she thought her comments would inevitably cause — while leaving a West Hollywood restaurant over the weekend.

“And now my career is over!” Somers said while laughing, after telling a TMZ reporter she was pleased with Trump’s presidency.

“I’m happy about him,” she admitted. “I’m happy that the economy is doing so much better.”

Somers is the newest member of a small yet vocal contingency of pro-Trumpers in the entertainment industry, which includes Tim Allen, Roseanne Barr, “Happy Days” star Scott Baio and Stacey Dash of “Clueless” fame.