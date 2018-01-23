

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House from Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 15. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked their 13th wedding anniversary Monday — and the couple can hardly be accused of TMI levels of gushing. It doesn’t seem that a romantic dinner out was on the agenda, with no sightings of the couple out on the town (the Trumps hardly ever dine outside the White House when they’re in Washington, though), and neither of them took to social media to mark the occasion.

POTUS did pick up his Twitter mic, but only to poke Democrats on Capitol Hill on a deal to reopen the government after a brief shutdown, and then to gloat about the pact that was struck. “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote late Monday.

A makeup celebration for the couple this weekend looks unlikely — Melania Trump nixed plans to accompany her husband to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, with her spokesman telling CNN that scheduling issues were to blame.

The lack of public schmoopy-ness is in contrast to the former first couple’s: Former first lady Michelle Obama Instagrammed a flower delivery and handwritten note from her husband marking her 54th birthday. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old,” she wrote. That night, the Obamas were also spotted out at dinner.

Of course, casting a shadow over the Trump’s anniversary is the much-buzzed-about allegation by porn star Stormy Daniels that Trump had an affair with her just months after Melania had given birth to the couple’s son. Unclear what’s in these tea leaves: Melania Trump’s last social media post was Jan. 20, the first anniversary of her husband’s inauguration.

“This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments,” she wrote, accompanying a picture of herself, not with her husband but a military escort at her side. “I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!”