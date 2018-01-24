

Joanna and Chip Gaines. (Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Post-White House life seems to suit former first lady Laura Bush just fine. She appeared on a Tuesday-night episode of the HGTV hit show “Fixer Upper” looking very at home in the bucolic setting of her family’s beloved ranch in Crawford, Tex.

In the episode, “Fixer Upper” hosts Joanna and Chip Gaines were renovating a property owned by their metalsmith Jimmy Don Holmes in Crawford. Joanna Gaines decides that the perfect finishing touch for the landscape will be a tree from the Bush’s farm, so she and her photogenic daughters stop by to pick one out, with a little help from the proprietress.

The Bushes’ trees aren’t usually available for sale to the public, but the couple made an exception for the Gaineses — because it turns out that Holmes is a Bush family friend. Laura Bush tells Joanna Gaines that the metalsmith had done work for them in their home before his appearances on their show made him “famous” (though something tells us that if the Bush family wanted to hire him, he might make himself available).

Bush tweeted earlier in the day to tease her appearance, calling out her daughter, “Today” show correspondent Jenna Bush Hagar. “Calling all # FixerUpper fans, especially you @JennaBushHager!” she wrote. “Tune in to tonight’s show as @joannagaines joins me on our tree farm in Crawford to select a beautiful red oak for a lucky family’s new yard.”

After the big reveal of the renovated cabin, Holmes seemed appropriately touched when informed of the oak’s provenance.