

Reese Witherspoon, left, and Zendaya. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Jimmy Morrison/European Pressphoto Agency)

Isn’t this every Washington insider’s secret wish? That some day, Hollywood would come a-calling?

Well check that to-do item off for journalist-turned-novelist Karin Tanabe, whose third novel, “The Gilded Years,” has just been optioned by actresses Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon (heard of her?). The pair will produce the film project together for TriStar Pictures.

The project, titled “A White Lie,” follows the real-life story of Anita Hemmings, Vassar College’s first African American graduate. Hemmings, who was mixed-race, passed as white to attend the prestigious women’s college in 1893. Zendaya, most recently seen in “The Greatest Showman,” will step into the role of Hemmings.

On Wednesday, Tanabe, a former Politico reporter whose work has also appeared in The Washington Post, tweeted about the movie deal: “Just a little bit excited about this (!!!)”